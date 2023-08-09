Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.83.

ADI opened at $186.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

