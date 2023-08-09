Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
