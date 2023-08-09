Analysts’ Upgrades for August 8th (AMBC, FRGI, GHM, GNE, HBNC, IEP, ITIC, LAND, LINC, MGA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 8th:

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

