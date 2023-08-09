Analysts’ Upgrades for August 8th (AMBC, FRGI, GHM, GNE, HBNC, IEP, ITIC, LAND, LINC, MGA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 8th:
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.