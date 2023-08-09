Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.77.

ANGI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 47.7% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

