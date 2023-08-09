Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

BUD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,837. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

