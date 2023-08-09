Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 491.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter.

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

