Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Annexon Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ANNX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $7.65.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Annexon
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Annexon
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.