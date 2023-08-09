Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Annexon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,051 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 491.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the period.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also

