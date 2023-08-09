Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $200,030.00 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,937.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sheri Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 162,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,095,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 103,669 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.