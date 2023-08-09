Aptose Biosciences (APS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($2.80) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.04).

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

TSE:APS opened at C$4.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a market cap of C$30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 3.05. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$3.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

