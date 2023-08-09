Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,938. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $200,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.