Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) versus X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Comparison

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arcellx and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 10 0 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Arcellx presently has a consensus price target of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 48.19%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.10%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arcellx.

Arcellx has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -176.29% -80.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcellx and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -8.02 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 68.84 -$93.87 million ($1.31) -1.29

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Arcellx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

