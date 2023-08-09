Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

