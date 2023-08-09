Argus Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.