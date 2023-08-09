Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $138.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $131.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.57.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.