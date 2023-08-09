Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,828. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,925 shares of company stock valued at $964,732 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 496,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

