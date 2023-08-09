Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.284 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Artesian Resources has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

ARTNA traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 35,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $429.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

