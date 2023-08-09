Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 419,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after buying an additional 606,500 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 31.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 373,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 816.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

