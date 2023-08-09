ASD Price Hits $0.0434 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and $4.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,465.42 or 1.00085221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04397842 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,205,262.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.