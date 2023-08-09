Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Ashford stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407. Ashford has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.70.
Ashford Company Profile
