Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ashford

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

