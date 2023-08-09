Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Increases Dividend to $3.35 Per Share

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 3.35 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Ashtead Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASHTY opened at $296.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.80. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $300.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
