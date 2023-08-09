Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,576 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

