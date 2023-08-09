AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 32,444,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,784,430. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

