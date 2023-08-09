Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its position in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. Aura Biosciences comprises about 6.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE owned 1.44% of Aura Biosciences worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 272.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 73,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,098. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AURA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

