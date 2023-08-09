Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.14

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Australian Foundation Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Australian Foundation Investment
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Foundation Investment
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The Rivian Market Is About To Shift Into A Higher Gear
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Foundation Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Foundation Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.