Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $99.78. 551,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $103.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,653,000 after buying an additional 791,811 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

