Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.34. 1,068,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,950. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

