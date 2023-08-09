Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

