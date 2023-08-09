Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,494,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,388. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

