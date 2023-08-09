Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 87,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 964.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 558,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.