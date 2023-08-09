Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. 6,867,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.68.

