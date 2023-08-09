Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 650.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,144,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,354. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.