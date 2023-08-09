Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $19.35 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,917 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.