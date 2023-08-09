Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $8.79 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 588,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

