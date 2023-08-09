Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 169,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 79,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.