Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 30,148 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allie Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 65,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. 9,403,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,958,337. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

