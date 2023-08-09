Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 525 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.84) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 475 ($6.07) in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Aviva has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

