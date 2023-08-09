Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $175.73

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.73, but opened at $198.12. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $206.20, with a volume of 1,010,771 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 14.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total transaction of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

