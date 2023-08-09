Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.54. 1,200,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,996. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

