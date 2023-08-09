AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 1474397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

