AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Get AZEK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.67, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock worth $297,485,625 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AZEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in AZEK by 11.8% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.