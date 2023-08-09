Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZTA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ AZTA traded up $11.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.65. 1,145,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.79 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $65.86.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Azenta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Azenta by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Azenta by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Azenta by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

