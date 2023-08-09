Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02) to $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million to $173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.72 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Get Azenta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Stock Up 1.2 %

Azenta stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 1,175,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,555. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Azenta has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $68.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.