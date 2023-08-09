B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.42.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

