B. Riley Lowers Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target to $14.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,494. The company has a market cap of $469.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.77. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

In related news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $166,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after acquiring an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,009,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 445,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,316,000 after buying an additional 186,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

