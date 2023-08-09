Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $183.41 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,488,186,275,413,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,489,793,342,956,224 with 149,687,659,382,769,984 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $2,212,201.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.