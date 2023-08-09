Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Increased to C$48.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BADFF. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $25.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

