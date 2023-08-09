BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,142.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($13.04) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a report on Monday.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

BAE Systems Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.