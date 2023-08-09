BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,142.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($13.04) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,050 ($13.42) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,120 ($14.31) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,150 ($14.70) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.93) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a report on Monday.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
