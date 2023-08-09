Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCPT stock traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.12 ($0.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,338. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.10 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.60 ($1.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company has a market capitalization of £491.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

