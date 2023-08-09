Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

